Three employees near Electronic City allegedly attacked over spicy noodles
India
A night noodle order turned ugly at a fast-food joint near Electronic City, Bengaluru, when a debate over just how spicy the noodles were led to violence.
Three employees (Deepak Thapa, Hema, and Lakshmi Lama from Assam) were allegedly attacked by three drunk men after things got heated.
Video shows assault as police probe
The argument quickly spiraled into pushing and kicking, even dragging in a young man who tried to intervene and rescue the victims.
Locals caught the whole thing on their phones, so there is video evidence.
Police arrived after the incident, checked on the injured staff, and have started an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.