Three ex-GRP officers arrested for allegedly extorting ₹30,000 in Mumbai

Kamalkumar Soni alleges extortion and threats

Back in August 2025, jeweler Kamalkumar Soni was stopped by these officers, who found gold and cash in his bag.

Despite Soni's explanations, they reportedly mistreated him and threatened to file a case unless he paid up.

After paying the amount, he was let go.

Although the Bombay High Court had granted them anticipatory bail in September 2025 due to the seven-day delay in lodging the FIR, the CCTV footage, and the officers' unblemished service records, the Supreme Court stepped in and said that wasn't enough: they wanted a proper investigation given the seriousness of the charges against officers.