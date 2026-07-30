Three family members killed in Ghaziabad Kanwar Yatra crash
India
A late-night crash in Ghaziabad took the lives of three family members and left four others injured.
They were sitting on the roof of a mini-pickup truck, heading to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, when heavy machinery loaded on a speeding loader truck struck them.
Driver and co driver arrested
Police say the truck was driving in the wrong direction, and heavy equipment on the truck struck the group around 11:45pm.
The victims included women and a young girl; three were declared dead at the hospital.
Officers arrested both the driver and co-driver, filed charges for rash driving, and seized the truck as part of their investigation.