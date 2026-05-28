Three family members killed in SUV crash on Ganga Expressway
India
Late Tuesday night, an SUV carrying a family crashed into a parked tractor-trolley on the Ganga Expressway near Sangramgarh.
Three people — Samriddhi Singh, 12; Sangeeta Singh, 22; and Saroj Singh, 60 — lost their lives, while five others were injured on their way from Noida to Jaunpur for a family religious event.
Injured hospitalized as police probe tractor-trolley
The injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police are investigating why the tractor-trolley was left on the expressway.