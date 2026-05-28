Three family members killed in SUV crash on Ganga Expressway India May 28, 2026

Late Tuesday night, an SUV carrying a family crashed into a parked tractor-trolley on the Ganga Expressway near Sangramgarh.

Three people — Samriddhi Singh, 12; Sangeeta Singh, 22; and Saroj Singh, 60 — lost their lives, while five others were injured on their way from Noida to Jaunpur for a family religious event.