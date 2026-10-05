Three High Court Chief Justices appointed to India's Supreme Court
India
Big news for India's top court: three High Court Chief Justices are moving up to the Supreme Court.
Justice Sunita Agarwal (Gujarat), Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya (Delhi), and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh (Telangana) have all been appointed as Supreme Court judges, bringing the total number of judges to 37.
Judges to take oaths October 6
These new judges will take their oaths on October 6, following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium late last month.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on X that the three judges "have been appointed to the SC."
Each judge brings years of experience from different courts across India, so expect some fresh perspectives at the top!