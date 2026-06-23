Three injured as security forces tried to clear NH-37 blockade
India
On Monday in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a protest by Kuki groups blocking National Highway 37 over "selective security operations" got heated.
Security forces tried to clear the blockade using smoke bombs and batons, leading to three injuries among protesters.
Police promise of essentials ends blockade
Later that day, the blockades were called off after police promised safe delivery of essentials to Kuki-Zo villages.
Meanwhile in Imphal, women activists urged the governor to free four Arambai Tenggol members arrested during recent ethnic tensions, saying the group works for Meitei identity and deserves fair treatment.