Three Jharkhand police arrested for alleged rape inside police station
India
In a deeply troubling case, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector and two constables, were arrested in Jharkhand after being accused of raping a woman inside a police station.
Their arrests came after a special investigation team (SIT) looked into the complaint, with one constable already sent to judicial custody.
Five police suspended after incident
Following the incident on October 29, five police personnel, including the officer in charge, were suspended for failing in their duties.
The victim's complaint described her altercation with her husband on Thursday evening and said she left home, fearing that she would be beaten up.