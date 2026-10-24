Three juveniles attack principal Father Benedict Barla in Jharkhand school
India
Three detained juveniles, aged 13, 14 and 15 years, and a fourth accused whose age will be known after arrest, all former students of RC Boys Middle School in Jharkhand, tried to rob their old school to get money for a local fair.
Things took a violent turn when they ran into Principal Father Benedict Barla and attacked him with a farming tool, leaving him seriously hurt.
He was found unconscious the next day and was shifted to a hospital in Ranchi, where he is still getting treatment.
Three detained, 4th sought, silent march
Police have already caught three of the teens and are tracking down the fourth using CCTV footage.
The attack has really shaken up the local community: members of the Christian community and local residents held a silent march demanding justice for Father Barla.