Three juveniles attack principal Father Benedict Barla in Jharkhand school

Three detained juveniles, aged 13, 14 and 15 years, and a fourth accused whose age will be known after arrest, all former students of RC Boys Middle School in Jharkhand, tried to rob their old school to get money for a local fair.

Things took a violent turn when they ran into Principal Father Benedict Barla and attacked him with a farming tool, leaving him seriously hurt.

He was found unconscious the next day and was shifted to a hospital in Ranchi, where he is still getting treatment.