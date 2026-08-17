Three Kanwariyas carrying Ganga water killed in Prayagraj crash
India
Three Kanwariyas lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday while heading to Varanasi with Ganga water.
Their motorcycle, moving at high speed on rain-soaked roads, collided with an auto-rickshaw in Prayagraj's Sarai Inayat area.
Victims identified and police increase security
The victims, Shiv Prakash, 20, Ashok Kumar, 32, and Lallu, 40, have been identified. Prakash died at the scene; the others passed away during treatment.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences.
Police said additional security deployment along the route used by pilgrims would be in place till the end of the month.