Three Kharupetia youths die after Durga Puja crash on NH15
India
Three young men lost their lives when their car crashed into a truck in Assam's Darrang district around midnight.
They were heading home to Kharupetia after Durga Puja celebrations in Mangaldai when the accident happened around 12am on National Highway 15.
Two died at the scene, while the third passed away later at the hospital.
Victims identified, 3 at Gauhati hospital
The victims, Ankush Das, Pritam Das, and Mithun Sahu, were all residents of ward 7 in Kharupetia.
Three others were hurt and are now being treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.