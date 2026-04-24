Three killed 5 injured in crash on Pilani-Sadulpur road
India
A devastating crash late Thursday on the Pilani-Sadulpur Road in Rajasthan left three people dead and five seriously hurt.
The SUV, returning from a wedding, collided with a dump truck and caught fire.
Locals jumped in to help, getting the injured to the hospital as quickly as possible.
DNA testing for Pilani-Sadulpur victims
The accident caused major traffic jams as police diverted vehicles and started an investigation.
Identifying the victims has been tough due to severe burns, so DNA testing is underway, said IPS officer Abhijit Patil.
On the same day, another tragic accident in Uttarakhand took at least eight lives, highlighting just how much India needs better road safety measures.