Three Kuki-Zo volunteers killed, bodies reportedly desecrated in Noney Manipur
India
Three Kuki-Zo volunteers were killed in Manipur's Noney district, with their bodies reportedly physically desecrated and kicked.
The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) blames the NSCN-IM and ZUF(K) groups for the attack, calling it an "unprovoked" assault on their community and expressing deep anger over the treatment of the victims.
KIM urges action, CM calls unity
KIM has criticized the state government for failing to protect it, saying poor security left locals to fend for themselves.
It is urging authorities to take responsibility and act quickly, while Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is calling for unity and fair governance across all communities.