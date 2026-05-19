Three Ludhiana schools evacuated after bomb threat emails during exams
India
Three Ludhiana schools, Bal Bharti, DAV, and Sacred Heart Convent, were suddenly evacuated on Monday after receiving bomb threat emails right in the middle of exams.
The messages claimed bombs would go off at 11:11am and even mentioned threats to Halwara Airport's parking area and nearby railway tracks.
No explosives found, cyber wing investigating
Police and anti-sabotage teams searched all three schools but found nothing dangerous.
This is actually the fifth bomb threat in Ludhiana in just five months, with previous hoax emails targeting other schools, the railway station, and even the district and sessions judge.
Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma shared that Punjab Police's cyber wing is now digging into where these threats are coming from and whether they're all connected.