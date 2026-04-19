Three Maharajganj brothers held after allegedly killing their 19-year-old sister

Brothers confess, police cite caste motive

The case came to light when the injured youth filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation where the brothers, Kamlesh, 25, Amlesh, 23, and their minor sibling, confessed to the attack.

Police say their motive was disapproval of her relationship due to caste differences.

The iron rod used was recovered, and Kamlesh and Amlesh will be produced before a local court, while their younger brother's case goes before the Juvenile Justice Board.