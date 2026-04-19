Three Maharajganj brothers held after allegedly killing their 19-year-old sister
In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, Three brothers, one of them a minor, were held after allegedly killing their 19-year-old sister.
They reportedly attacked her with an iron rod after finding her with a local youth she'd been dating for two years.
The accused brothers tried to hide what happened by cremating her body in Gorakhpur.
The young man involved survived and is recovering in the hospital.
Brothers confess, police cite caste motive
The case came to light when the injured youth filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation where the brothers, Kamlesh, 25, Amlesh, 23, and their minor sibling, confessed to the attack.
Police say their motive was disapproval of her relationship due to caste differences.
The iron rod used was recovered, and Kamlesh and Amlesh will be produced before a local court, while their younger brother's case goes before the Juvenile Justice Board.