Three masked gunmen storm Lakshmi Jewellers in Dahanu firing shots
India
On Monday afternoon, three masked men armed with guns stormed Lakshmi Jewellers in Dahanu, Maharashtra.
They held staff and customers at gunpoint, grabbed gold and cash, then fired shots to scare everyone before escaping.
The whole market was left shaken. The incident left the market shaken, with reports of panic among shoppers and business owners.
Police review CCTV and collect evidence
Police rushed to the scene, but the robbers got away.
Investigators are now digging through CCTV footage from the store and nearby roads to track their movements.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence at the shop, while witness accounts are helping police piece together what happened.
The area remains on high alert as the search continues.