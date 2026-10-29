Three Mehta siblings found dead in Virar West apartment, Maharashtra
India
Three siblings were found dead in their Virar West apartment in Maharashtra after residents noticed a foul smell and alerted the society secretary, who informed the police.
The siblings, Kumar, Deepesh, and Khevna Mehta, were all in their late 40s and early 50s.
Police suspect suicides, forensic probe underway
Police think financial struggles and a cancer diagnosis may have led to the suspected suicides. A forensic team is investigating further.
Sadly, this is the third suicide reported in the same building over the past year, which has left residents worried about what is going on in their community.