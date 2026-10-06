Three men arrested for alleged abduction attempt in Chanakyapuri Delhi
India
Three men were arrested after allegedly trying to abduct a woman from Nagaland outside a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.
The incident took place around 3:30am on Sunday, when the woman and her friend were leaving the washroom and the suspects tried to force her into their car.
Thankfully, her friends intervened.
Friends attacked, car tracked, suspects arrested
The victim's friends, Ayush, Udbhav, and Samarth, tried to help but were attacked with hockey sticks and iron rods.
Police quickly tracked down the suspects using their car details and arrested Divyanshu, Gaurav, and Mohit.
Now, investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel, and medical reports are also being assessed as they move forward with the case.