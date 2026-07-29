Three men drown in Yamuna near Geeta Colony, search continues
India
Three men have drowned in the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony, Delhi, and a search is still on for their missing friend.
The group reportedly went to the floodplains to hang out and ended up swimming in the river, but strong currents swept them away.
Police recovered two bodies on July 28 after finding the first late Monday night.
Victims identified as Hemant Rajan Sonu
The victims, Hemant (22), Rajan (30), and Sonu, were identified soon after.
Teams from local police stations, fire services, and 14 divers from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority have been searching for Sachin (27), who is still missing.
This comes just weeks after another tragic drowning incident in the Yamuna River, reminding everyone how risky these waters can be during monsoon season.