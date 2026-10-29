Three men in Gandhinagar receive life sentences for 277kg beef
India
Three men in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, have been sentenced to life in prison after being caught with 277kg of beef.
The judge also fined each of them ₹3 lakh and pointed to Hindu texts to stress the importance of cows in Indian culture.
Prosecutors built case after Jamla raid
The arrests followed a police raid in Jamla village back in August 2024, where beef and slaughter equipment were seized.
Prosecutors built their case with testimony from dozens of witnesses and plenty of documents.
Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister called the verdict a strong message that the state is serious about its strict animal protection laws: life imprisonment for cow slaughter has been law here since 2017.