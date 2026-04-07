Three men killed as motorcycle collides with truck in Churu India Apr 07, 2026

A heartbreaking accident on Sujangarh-Chhapar road in Rajasthan's Churu district took the lives of three young men on Monday.

Four men were riding together when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck.

Sadly, three of them died, while the fourth (named Ishwar) survived but is in critical condition and being treated in Jaipur.

The truck driver left the scene right after the crash.