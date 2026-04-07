Three men killed as motorcycle collides with truck in Churu
India
A heartbreaking accident on Sujangarh-Chhapar road in Rajasthan's Churu district took the lives of three young men on Monday.
Four men were riding together when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck.
Sadly, three of them died, while the fourth (named Ishwar) survived but is in critical condition and being treated in Jaipur.
The truck driver left the scene right after the crash.
Victims identified, missing truck driver sought
The victims have been identified as Bhagirath (27), Sanwarmal (23), and Birbal Meghwal (24). Bhagirath and Sanwarmal died instantly, while Birbal passed away at a local hospital.
Police officers responded quickly to help and informed the families.
The truck was carrying wheat and is now under investigation as police try to track down the missing driver.