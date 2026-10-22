Three men killed on Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road

Dinesh Kumar, 40, died when his truck flipped over at the Dwarka Expressway cloverleaf.

On Tuesday, Akash Singh, 23, was hit by a Thar SUV while riding his scooter inside an underpass; sadly, he didn't survive.

Shiv Lal, 41, was also killed after being struck by a speeding car while cycling near Sector 114.

Both drivers fled the scenes. Police have filed FIRs based on family complaints and are now trying to track down those responsible.

These incidents highlight how urgent better road safety and more responsible driving really is.