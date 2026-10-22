Three men killed on Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road
Three men lost their lives in separate road accidents on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road this week.
The crashes happened just a day apart, involving a dumper truck overturning and two hit-and-run cases, leaving families in shock and raising questions about road safety.
Drivers in Gurugram fled, FIRs filed
Dinesh Kumar, 40, died when his truck flipped over at the Dwarka Expressway cloverleaf.
On Tuesday, Akash Singh, 23, was hit by a Thar SUV while riding his scooter inside an underpass; sadly, he didn't survive.
Shiv Lal, 41, was also killed after being struck by a speeding car while cycling near Sector 114.
Both drivers fled the scenes. Police have filed FIRs based on family complaints and are now trying to track down those responsible.
These incidents highlight how urgent better road safety and more responsible driving really is.