Three men tied and beaten in Bihar over tractor batteries
India
In Banka, Bihar, three young men were tied up and beaten by villagers who suspected them of stealing tractor batteries.
The situation escalated when the men were seen wandering around the village at night, sparking fears among locals already on edge from recent thefts.
Viral video prompts police rescue, inquiry
A video of the incident went viral, catching police attention. Officers arrived in time to rescue the men from the mob and took them for questioning.
Police say they are investigating both the alleged thefts and how things got so out of hand, with senior police officer Indrajit Baitha confirming that an inquiry is under way.