Three Salem women tricked into shaving heads for ₹15,000 each
India
In Salem, Tamil Nadu, three women were tricked by a caller pretending to be a government official.
He convinced them to shave their heads, promising ₹15,000 each as part of a supposed disease-control scheme.
The scammer even shared personal details to sound legit and pushed the women to act fast.
Conman promised cash then cut contact
The con man claimed there was a new hair-borne disease and said only people with shaved heads would get government money: ₹15,000 for women, ₹6,000 for men, and school and college-going girls would get ₹45,000 and a laptop.
After three women went through with it and tried calling him back for their reward, his phone was switched off.
That's when everyone realized there was no such scheme and called off further head shaves.