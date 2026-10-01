Three schoolgirls missing from Thandrampattu in Tiruvannamalai as police search
India
Three girls, A Mahalakshmi, 15, A Maheshwari, 14, and R Nithya, 13, have gone missing from Thandrampattu village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai.
They left home in their school uniforms on Monday afternoon but never made it back.
Police have set up special teams and are actively searching for them.
Parents scolded girls over skipping school
The girls had recently been scolded by their parents, who work in Kerala, for skipping school for almost a month.
Living under the care of Unnamalai, 65, who stayed at a rented house in Thandrampattu village while their parents were away, the girls were reportedly upset after the call.
Two of them attend Government Girls Higher Secondary School, while the youngest studies at Government High School.