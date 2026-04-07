Three short film crew drown at Pennar river in Kadapa

Group warned about undercurrents at Pushpagiri

The group of eight members had come together for their shoot at Pushpagiri village. Despite clear warnings about strong undercurrents and whirlpools, the three entered a deeper part of the river.

Vallur Sub-Inspector Sivanagi Reddy urged people to be extra cautious around such dangerous spots.

Haribabu worked at a homeopathy college, while Harshavardhan and Krishna were engineering students at KSRM College.