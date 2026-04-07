Three short film crew drown at Pennar river in Kadapa
India
Three members of a short film crew, Haribabu, 25, Harshavardhan, 22, and Krishna Chaitanya, 20, tragically drowned while shooting at the Pennar River in Kadapa district on Sunday.
Their bodies were found between Sunday night and Monday morning, and police have registered a case of accidental death.
Group warned about undercurrents at Pushpagiri
The group of eight members had come together for their shoot at Pushpagiri village. Despite clear warnings about strong undercurrents and whirlpools, the three entered a deeper part of the river.
Vallur Sub-Inspector Sivanagi Reddy urged people to be extra cautious around such dangerous spots.
Haribabu worked at a homeopathy college, while Harshavardhan and Krishna were engineering students at KSRM College.