Three students drown in separate river accidents in Kozhikode
India
In a heartbreaking Friday for Kozhikode, Kerala, three students, Nabeel, 19, Sinan, 12, and Mohammed Shaheen, 17, lost their lives in two unrelated drowning accidents.
Nabeel and Sinan were swept away while swimming as part of a group of four students in the Chovva River, while Shaheen drowned during a fishing trip with his group in a river at Manipuram in Koduvally.
Swim lesson victims, Shaheen found trapped
Nabeel and Sinan had gone to the river to learn to swim with two other students; they were washed away while swimming, but their friends managed to escape.
In the second incident, Shaheen's friends raised an alarm when he went missing while fishing; he was later found trapped under a fallen tree by rescue teams.
These tragedies are a sobering reminder of how risky rivers can be.