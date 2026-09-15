3 UP men missing in Russia; last spoke in July
What's the story
Three Indian nationals from Uttar Pradesh have gone missing in Russia, their families said, according to Hindustan Times. The trio, Himanshu Sharma (24) and Shakti Punder (23) from Muzaffarnagar, and Ashu Saini (25) from Shamli, had arrived in Moscow to attend a Russian language course. They were last heard from on July 30 when they made panicked phone calls to their families before going silent.
Family fears
Calls made before going silent
The families of the three men are worried as they haven't been able to contact them since late July.
They had traveled to Russia separately through a Shamli-based agent who charged ₹3.5 lakh each for student visas and part-time job arrangements.
Saini's sister Anshul said she spoke to him for only around 30 seconds during their last call, adding that he told her he was fine before the call was disconnected.
Official appeal
PMO, local authorities approached
Saini's father Rakesh Kumar has approached the Prime Minister's Office for immediate help. Punder's father Vipin Kumar has also sought help from local authorities and the Uttar Pradesh government.
"I have been struggling to get any information about my son since his last call," Vipin said in a statement.
The police are now investigating the role of the Shamli-based agent who arranged their travel to Russia.
Government action
Indians serving in Russian army
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in July said it was taking up the matter of around two dozen Indians serving in the Russian Army with Moscow.
The Supreme Court is also hearing a petition from relatives of 26 Indians who were lured into military service in Russia between 2024 and 2025.
So far, over 30 Indians have died while serving with the Russian military on Ukraine's frontlines.