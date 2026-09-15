3 UP men missing in Russia; last spoke in July

The families of the three men are worried as they haven't been able to contact them since late July.

They had traveled to Russia separately through a Shamli-based agent who charged ₹3.5 lakh each for student visas and part-time job arrangements.

Saini's sister Anshul said she spoke to him for only around 30 seconds during their last call, adding that he told her he was fine before the call was disconnected.