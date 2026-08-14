Three-year-old boy in Delhi injured as kite string wraps neck
India
A three-year-old boy got injured when a kite string wrapped around his neck while he was riding with his older brother in Delhi's Maujpur area.
Thankfully, his brother reacted fast and managed to remove the string right away.
The boy was taken to a clinic and is now recovering.
Police awaiting complaint, Chinese manjha incidents
Police haven't filed an FIR yet: they're waiting for the family's complaint.
This is the second serious kite string incident in Delhi in a week; just days ago, a businessman suffered neck injuries in Uttam Nagar.
So far this year, Chinese manjha has caused two deaths and 12 injuries in the city, highlighting how risky kite flying can be if people aren't careful.