Three year old Manisha Bhabhar killed in Ratlam dog attack
India
A heartbreaking incident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: three-year-old Manisha Bhabhar lost her life after being attacked by a stray dog while playing outside her home.
She was taken to the hospital, but sadly didn't survive.
Police said they would investigate the incident, and an autopsy will be done.
Manisha's parents in Ajmer for work
At the time, Manisha's grandparents were working in agricultural fields, while her parents, both laborers, were away in Ajmer in Rajasthan for work.
Neighbor Raju, who rushed to help, shared that her injuries were so serious she likely passed away before reaching the hospital.
Police said they would investigate the incident.