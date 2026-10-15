Thrissur's Muhammad Rafi allegedly killed neighbor Savithri for ₹1.5cr gold
India
In Thrissur, Kerala, a 58-year-old man named Muhammad Rafi has been arrested after allegedly killing his 79-year-old neighbor, Savithri, to steal her gold jewelry.
Police say Rafi waited until Savithri's family left home, then strangled her and took off with about ₹1.5 crore worth of gold.
Grandchild discovered crime, CCTV traced Rafi
Rafi was reportedly struggling with money and had even asked Savithri before if he could borrow her gold.
When the crime was discovered by Savithri's grandchild, a special team used CCTV footage and mobile tower location data to track Rafi down.