Thundersqualls and 45 Celsius heat grip parts of India India May 12, 2026

India's weather is all over the place this week: think thundersqualls in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of the north, while West Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, and Maharashtra are baking with temperatures soaring above 45 Celsius.

The IMD says winds could hit 60km per hour during these storms, and a stubborn heat dome is making things extra tough out west.