Thundersqualls and 45 Celsius heat grip parts of India
India's weather is all over the place this week: think thundersqualls in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of the north, while West Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, and Maharashtra are baking with temperatures soaring above 45 Celsius.
The IMD says winds could hit 60km per hour during these storms, and a stubborn heat dome is making things extra tough out west.
Northeast rain, western heat warnings
Heavy rain is on the way for Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal (sub-Himalayan areas), and Sikkim: finally some relief from the heat there.
But for western states caught in this heat wave, the IMD warns of possible heat-related illnesses.
On a brighter note: conditions look good for the southwest monsoon to start soon over southern Bay of Bengal (fingers crossed for cooler days ahead!)