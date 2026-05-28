Thunderstorms and gusty winds prompt Delhi airport and IndiGo alerts
India
If you are flying out of Delhi today, heads up: thunderstorms and gusty winds are causing some chaos at the airport.
Both Delhi Airport and IndiGo have put out alerts saying flight schedules might be hit, so keep an eye on updates if you are traveling.
Delhi airport warns of possible delays
Delhi Airport says its teams are working hard to keep things running smoothly, but delays could happen.
Check your airline's website or app for real-time information, and maybe skip the road traffic by taking the Metro to the airport: weather is making roads tricky, too.