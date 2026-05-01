Thunderstorms, hail cool Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts gusty winds May 3-5

Delhi temperatures fall, AQI improves

The recent storms brought a big temperature dip: Safdarjung cooled by 10 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar by nearly 12 degrees Celsius.

Winds hit up to 52km per hour in spots like Pusa, with hail reported in East Delhi and Ghaziabad (some minor damage there).

On the bright side, all this weather has helped clean up the air: Delhi's AQI dropped from 183 to a much better 148, and forecasters think it will stay in the moderate range through at least May 3.