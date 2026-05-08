IMD predicts widespread thunderstorm activity, heavy rainfall across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread thunderstorm activity, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds across several parts of India over the next few days. The weather department has also warned of possible heat wave conditions in western regions like Gujarat and western Rajasthan. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over northwest India on May 8, with Uttarakhand likely to experience wind speeds of 50-60km/h, with gusts up to 70km/h.

Weather update Fresh wet spell likely from May 11 A fresh wet spell is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan between May 11 and 13. Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms is also expected over Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, in the next few days. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on May 12-13.

Regional forecast Similar weather conditions expected in eastern India The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over eastern India, including Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness similar weather conditions over the next four to five days. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected over Maharashtra in the next three days.

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