Thunderstorms, light rain expected in Delhi today
Delhi started Thursday with cool breezes and a heads-up from the IMD: expect thunderstorms and light rain today, with temperatures between 17 Celsius and 34 Celsius.
This March is breaking the usual dry pattern, with more rainy spells lined up for the end of the month.
Western disturbances are responsible for this unusual weather
It's all thanks to some active western disturbances shaking things up.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather explains these systems have been linked to unusual rainfall this March; one disturbance has been active since March 15 and is likely to bring high wind speeds, light rain and mild dust storms in the coming days, definitely not your typical Delhi March.
Another round of showers expected next week
Get ready for another round of showers between March 29-31.
On the bright side, Delhi's air quality is holding steady at an AQI of 183 (moderate category) and the moderate air quality is expected to continue through March 28, according to pollution officials.