Thunderstorms, rain expected in Delhi on March 26, 27
India
Heads up, Delhi! Thunderstorms and rain are on the way for March 26, 27, and 29, according to the India Meteorological Department.
No official alerts yet, but after the recent showers and a noticeable chill in the air, it looks like more moody weather is sticking around.
Temperatures will swing between 17 Celsius and 34 Celsius
Temperatures will swing between 17 Celsius and 34 Celsius as storms roll through on March 26 and 27.
Things should calm down with partly cloudy skies on March 28 before another round of thunderstorms hits on March 29.
By March 30, expect steady temperatures around 30 Celsius with generally cloudy skies and no major weather warnings for now.