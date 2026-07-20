Thunderstorms with lightning expected across India this week, take precautions
India
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected across India this week, and sadly, lightning is a major cause of weather-related deaths, making up nearly half of such fatalities in the country.
Farmers and people working outdoors face the highest risk, so knowing how to protect yourself is more important than ever.
Lightning safety tips, download Damini app
To stay safe: Head indoors if you see storm clouds.
Avoid sheltering under trees: they're often struck by lightning.
Skip lying on wet concrete since it can conduct electricity.
Unplug electronics before storms hit to prevent power surges.
And for real-time alerts, download the Damini app: it sends warnings about nearby lightning so you can take action quickly.