Thursday downpour topples trees in Delhi, MCD flooded with complaints India Jul 09, 2026

Delhi got drenched on Thursday, and the downpour didn't just flood roads; it also brought down a bunch of trees across neighborhoods like East of Kailash and Narela.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, was flooded with complaints, putting a spotlight on how tough it is to protect Delhi's green cover, which makes up about 10% of the city, when heavy rain and high winds strike.