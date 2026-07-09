Thursday downpour topples trees in Delhi, MCD flooded with complaints
Delhi got drenched on Thursday, and the downpour didn't just flood roads; it also brought down a bunch of trees across neighborhoods like East of Kailash and Narela.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, was flooded with complaints, putting a spotlight on how tough it is to protect Delhi's green cover, which makes up about 10% of the city, when heavy rain and high winds strike.
Delhi trees weakened by poor maintenance
It turns out Delhi's trees are struggling because of all the concrete around their roots, shallow watering, and even termites eating away at trunks.
Quick-fix pruning leaves them top-heavy and easy to topple in storms.
Experts say there aren't enough staff or proper records to keep up with tree care, making accidents like recent tree falls a recurring problem that needs urgent attention.