Thursday heavy rain drenched Pune, main roads clogged with traffic
India
Pune got drenched on Thursday, and the city's main roads, like J.M. Road, Fergusson College Road, and Baner Road, turned into traffic nightmares.
Commutes stretched to more than an hour, with some folks stuck for more than an hour just trying to get across town.
Police guide traffic amid Warje breakdown
To help out, traffic police were out in full force, setting up diversions and manually guiding vehicles through waterlogged spots.
Things got even messier near Warje bridge when a truck broke down during the evening rush, making slow-moving traffic even slower.
A senior officer said all hands were on deck to keep things moving despite the weather.