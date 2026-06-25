Thursday morning 2.8 magnitude quake struck Mangan in North Sikkim
India
On Thursday morning, Mangan in North Sikkim felt a light shake: a 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck just before 10am.
The epicenter was close by, and because it was only five kilometers deep, locals probably noticed it more than you'd expect for such a small quake.
National Center for Seismology tracks quakes
North Sikkim sits right in the eastern Himalayan seismic zone, where earthquakes are pretty regular thanks to the ongoing clash between tectonic plates.
The National Center for Seismology keeps an eye on these events; lately, they've spotted several small quakes not just in Sikkim but also nearby places like Bhutan and Tibet.
It's all part of staying prepared and keeping everyone safe.