Thursday morning 2.8 magnitude quake struck Mangan in North Sikkim

National Center for Seismology tracks quakes

North Sikkim sits right in the eastern Himalayan seismic zone, where earthquakes are pretty regular thanks to the ongoing clash between tectonic plates.

The National Center for Seismology keeps an eye on these events; lately, they've spotted several small quakes not just in Sikkim but also nearby places like Bhutan and Tibet.

It's all part of staying prepared and keeping everyone safe.