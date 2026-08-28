Tibet glacier collapse floods Nepal, 21 rescued, 320 Indians missing

Alongside the pilgrims, 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli One hydropower project were also evacuated.

India has sent more than 47 tons of relief supplies, including tents, blankets, medicines, and sanitary kits, with another shipment on the way.

The MEA says around 100 persons of Indian origin who remain uncontactable may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities.

Meanwhile, 400 Indians stuck on the Chinese side are safe for now, with plans for their evacuation in progress.