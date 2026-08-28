Tibet glacier collapse floods Nepal, 21 rescued, 320 Indians missing
Floods in Nepal, caused by a glacier collapse in Tibet, left hundreds of Indians stranded.
The good news: 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were rescued and flown back to Delhi after reaching Kathmandu, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Sadly, around 320 Indians are still missing or untraceable.
India sends 47t relief, 63 evacuated
Alongside the pilgrims, 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli One hydropower project were also evacuated.
India has sent more than 47 tons of relief supplies, including tents, blankets, medicines, and sanitary kits, with another shipment on the way.
The MEA says around 100 persons of Indian origin who remain uncontactable may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities.
Meanwhile, 400 Indians stuck on the Chinese side are safe for now, with plans for their evacuation in progress.