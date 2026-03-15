Ticket prices to US, Europe have shot up

Prices have roughly doubled or more

Flights that used to cost around ₹75,000 to ₹86,000 for the US now go for ₹150,000 to ₹245,000.

Routes like Bengaluru-San Francisco have roughly doubled (about ₹78,500 to ₹1,51,469), while Chennai-New York fares have risen more than threefold (about ₹75,356 to ₹2,28,625).

With fewer options and packed flights, many people are having to rethink their travel plans, or pay way more than usual just to get a seat.