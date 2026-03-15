Ticket prices to US, Europe have shot up
India
Trying to book a flight from India to Europe or the US Prices have shot up lately, thanks to the West Asia crisis.
With Gulf airlines suspending flights, travelers are scrambling for seats on European and Southeast Asian carriers, causing ticket prices to soar across the board.
Prices have roughly doubled or more
Flights that used to cost around ₹75,000 to ₹86,000 for the US now go for ₹150,000 to ₹245,000.
Routes like Bengaluru-San Francisco have roughly doubled (about ₹78,500 to ₹1,51,469), while Chennai-New York fares have risen more than threefold (about ₹75,356 to ₹2,28,625).
With fewer options and packed flights, many people are having to rethink their travel plans, or pay way more than usual just to get a seat.