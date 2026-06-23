Tiger attacks cow and elephants destroy home in Chinnakkanal India Jun 23, 2026

Kerala's Chinnakkanal has been dealing with some wild surprises lately.

On June 21, a tiger wandered into Eetithery and attacked a cow before being scared back into the forest by the rapid response team burning tires.

Meanwhile, in nearby Singukandam, wild elephants destroyed the home of 87-year-old Mariyakkutty, but thankfully she was safe at her son's place.

These incidents show just how often people here face unexpected run-ins with wildlife.