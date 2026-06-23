Tiger attacks cow and elephants destroy home in Chinnakkanal
Kerala's Chinnakkanal has been dealing with some wild surprises lately.
On June 21, a tiger wandered into Eetithery and attacked a cow before being scared back into the forest by the rapid response team burning tires.
Meanwhile, in nearby Singukandam, wild elephants destroyed the home of 87-year-old Mariyakkutty, but thankfully she was safe at her son's place.
These incidents show just how often people here face unexpected run-ins with wildlife.
Devikulam officer confirms tiger at Eetithery
Forest officials quickly confirmed the tiger's visit and set up a camera trap to keep an eye on things.
Devikulam range officer Arun Kumar explained the tiger had "accidentally wandered" and preyed on livestock.
The rapid response team burned tires to scare it back into the national park and promised compensation for the farmer who lost his cow.
Elderly resident Mariyakkutty's home wrecked twice
Locals say this isn't Mariyakkutty's first time rebuilding after elephants wrecked her home. She's had to deal with it twice in recent months.
It's a reminder that human-animal conflicts are still a big challenge in this region.