Tiger attacks Sudama Yadav near Veerangana Durgavati Reserve, patient stable

Video suggests tiger provocation, probe ongoing

A video from the scene shows something moving toward the tiger and kicking up dust right before it reacts, raising suspicions that it might have been provoked, possibly even by a projectile or firearm.

Wildlife expert Ajay Dubey called out officials for not handling human-wildlife conflict better.

Forest authorities are investigating with a team sent to the site to figure out exactly what happened.

Dubey also urged relocating the village to prevent future incidents like this.