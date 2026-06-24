Tiger attacks Sudama Yadav near Veerangana Durgavati Reserve, patient stable
A tiger attacked 31-year-old Sudama Yadav early Monday near the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
He was caught off guard while walking in the forest, thrown nearly 10 feet by the tiger, and ended up with injuries to his arm, back, and waist.
Thankfully, he is now stable after getting treated at Bundelkhand Medical College.
Video suggests tiger provocation, probe ongoing
A video from the scene shows something moving toward the tiger and kicking up dust right before it reacts, raising suspicions that it might have been provoked, possibly even by a projectile or firearm.
Wildlife expert Ajay Dubey called out officials for not handling human-wildlife conflict better.
Forest authorities are investigating with a team sent to the site to figure out exactly what happened.
Dubey also urged relocating the village to prevent future incidents like this.