Tiger kills 4 women collecting tendu leaves in Chandrapur, Maharashtra
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, on Friday morning when a tiger attacked a group of 13 women collecting tendu leaves, a seasonal job for locals.
Four women lost their lives instantly, while the rest managed to escape after screaming for help and running out of the forest.
Victims identified, patrols increased, locals warned
The victims, Kavita Mohurle (45), Anita Mohurle (46), Sangita Chaudhary (40), and Sunita Mohurle (33), have been identified and their deaths have left villagers scared and upset.
Forest and police teams quickly arrived to investigate and are now patrolling more often.
Locals have been urged not to enter the forest alone for leaf collection, highlighting ongoing concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the area.