Tiger kills 4 women collecting tendu leaves in Chandrapur, Maharashtra

Victims identified, patrols increased, locals warned

The victims, Kavita Mohurle (45), Anita Mohurle (46), Sangita Chaudhary (40), and Sunita Mohurle (33), have been identified and their deaths have left villagers scared and upset.

Forest and police teams quickly arrived to investigate and are now patrolling more often.

Locals have been urged not to enter the forest alone for leaf collection, highlighting ongoing concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the area.