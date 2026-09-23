Tiger naps on Ranthambore track stopping about 30 safari jeeps
India
A tiger decided to nap right in the middle of a forest track at Ranthambore National Park, bringing about 30 safari jeeps to a standstill.
Tourist Elena caught the relaxed moment on camera and posted it on Instagram, where you can see the tiger totally unfazed by all the waiting vehicles.
Elena's Instagram video exceeds 625,000 views
Elena called it "CLASSIC INDIA. TRAFFIC JAM. But make it tiger," and her video quickly racked up over 625,000 views.
She shared that this was her third tiger sighting in four safaris but easily the most memorable, comparing the big cat's chill attitude to her own pet cat.
The whole experience was a reminder that wildlife tours are always full of surprises.