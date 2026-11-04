Tigress BT1 traveled over 100km from Buxa to Assam, captured
India
A tigress named BT1 made quite a journey (over 100km from West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve to Assam) before being safely captured this week.
Her adventure began after she was released into the wild last month, but when she started moving toward villages in Kokrajhar district, forest teams stepped in quickly.
Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah praises cooperation
Forest officials from West Bengal and Bodoland joined forces with the district administration, police and local communities to track BT1 and make sure she was caught without harm.
Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah praised the teamwork, saying it shows how important it is for states to work together when it comes to protecting wildlife that doesn't stick to borders.