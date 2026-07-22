Tikait, Punia join Jantar Mantar protest demanding Pradhan step down

Big names like farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia showed up to support students protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

The protest (organized by the CJP) is calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

Things escalated after the "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, where police reportedly used batons and tear gas to keep protesters from reaching Parliament.