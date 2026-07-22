Tikait, Punia join Jantar Mantar protest demanding Pradhan step down
Big names like farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia showed up to support students protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
The protest (organized by the CJP) is calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Things escalated after the "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, where police reportedly used batons and tear gas to keep protesters from reaching Parliament.
Delhi HC asks police preserve CCTV
The Delhi High Court has asked police to preserve CCTV footage after allegations of police brutality during the march.
Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk says he will end his hunger strike if there are assurances that protesters will not face legal trouble.
Despite heavy security, volunteers are still showing up with food and essentials, and support from farmers and athletes is only making the movement stronger.