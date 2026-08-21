Tikri Kalan CNG station blast kills 3 employees during refueling
India
A deadly explosion at a CNG station in Tikri Kalan, Delhi, on Wednesday took the lives of three employees during refueling.
The blast happened as a Haryana truck, found fitted with additional cylinders, was being filled.
The victims were Manish Prasad, 26; Sunny Singh, 30; and Brahmjeet Singh, 34.
Driver with burns to be questioned
The truck driver survived with burns and will be questioned.
Police have filed a case for negligence and are looking into claims that Aadhya Energies, which owns and operates the station, faced repeated complaints about leakage in some pipes.