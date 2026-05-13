Tiljala fire kills 2, Suvendu Adhikari orders illegal factory demolition
After a tragic fire in Tiljala, Kolkata, on Tuesday, that killed two workers and left five others badly hurt, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered the demolition of an illegal leather goods factory.
The place was running without proper safety approvals and ignored fire and electrical rules: a serious risk for everyone inside.
Sheikh Nasir and Samir Mahammed arrested
Right after the chief minister's announcement, electricity to the building was cut off, and demolition began.
The factory owners, Sheikh Nasir and Samir Mahammed, were arrested.
Adhikari isn't holding back: he's told officials to disconnect water supply too and wants special audits in the affected areas so illegal setups lose power for good.
He's made it clear: breaking safety rules won't be tolerated anymore.