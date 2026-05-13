Tiljala fire kills 2, Suvendu Adhikari orders illegal factory demolition India May 13, 2026

After a tragic fire in Tiljala, Kolkata, on Tuesday, that killed two workers and left five others badly hurt, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered the demolition of an illegal leather goods factory.

The place was running without proper safety approvals and ignored fire and electrical rules: a serious risk for everyone inside.